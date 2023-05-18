EV Emergence is Ominous for Oil, Car Makers

EV transition about to cut into oil markets in a huge way.

Yahoo Finance:

While there’s no denying that rapid EV momentum is set to hurt the oil industry’s prospects, things don’t look as appalling now as predicted by some analysts and economists. –

Some industry watchers and economists view EVs as the archnemesis of the oil industry. For instance, Stanford University economist Tony Seba is of the view that EVs will destroy the global oil industry by 2030. Akshat Rathi from Bloomberg News went on record claiming that “every F-150 Lightning destroys 50+ barrels of oil demand forever.” In 2016, Bloomberg predicted EVs to trigger a global oil crisis.

The rise of EVs presents a threat to the oil industry as EVs do not require oil as their primary fuel source. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), transportation accounts for around 60% of global oil demand, and the rise of EVs could significantly reduce this demand. Per BloombergNEF estimates, EVs on the roads are displacing 1.5 million barrels of oil demand per day. Electric cars are expected to displace around 2.5 million barrels of oil demand daily by 2025.BNEF estimates that electric and fuel cell vehicles will displace 21 million barrels per day in oil demand by 2050.

New interview with futurist Tony Seba has dire warnings for traditional car makers.

The Driven:

Seba recently returned from the Shanghai auto show and The Driven asked him how the Shanghai show compared to the LA auto show in December last year.

On the LA auto show Seba said: “Frankly it was pathetic. There were a handful of electric vehicles. Most of them are expensive. Many of them were not even for sale. I just came back from Shanghai. And what I saw was amazing. I mean, just the sheer quality for the cost of the EVs that Chinese automakers are producing is just stunning.

“And also there are so many automakers in China that are achieving scale. This year EVs may well achieve 40 to 50%.

“What you’re gonna see over the next few years is most foreign automakers being pushed out, not Tesla, but most other automakers pushed out of the Chinese markets just because of economic reasons, just because they don’t have products at the right cost and capability for the Chinese markets.”

Seba says that most analysts and policymakers see the EV disruption as a “clean caterpillar” rather than a new butterfly. It’s seen as a “one is to one” transition where every ICE vehicle is simply replaced with an EV.

Seba says this isn’t how disruption happens.

“The day that we get level four, autonomous technology ready and approved by regulators, when that converges with on-demand, and electric transportation we will get what we call transportation as a service (TAAS).”

“Some call it Robo taxi. Essentially, when that happens the cost per mile of transportation is going to drop by anywhere from 10 to 20 times.”

“So even if gasoline automakers gave away their cars, that’s still gonna be a lot more expensive than the cost of transport as a service.”

“So for most people who can barely pay their bills, it won’t make any sense to own a car,” said Seba.

“Do I spend $50,000 over the next five years to own a car? Or do I pay $100 a month for a subscription to transportation as a service?”