The Excellent Engineering Powering Electric Flight

May 17, 2023

Solving the engineering problems for electric flight will have applications that will ripple through the entire electrification ecosystem.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “The Excellent Engineering Powering Electric Flight”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    May 17, 2023 at 11:42 am

    Very nice.

    Focused goals, no matter how impractical (e.g., speed record single-person), can lead to true innovation by inspired people. There are so many individual technologies that are leap-frogging in parallel here, with materials science, redundant control systems, reconfiguration of traditional design, reduction in production cost with time and volume, while also taking advantage of off-the-shelf tech where useful.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: