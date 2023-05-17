The Excellent Engineering Powering Electric Flight
May 17, 2023
Solving the engineering problems for electric flight will have applications that will ripple through the entire electrification ecosystem.
with Peter Sinclair
Solving the engineering problems for electric flight will have applications that will ripple through the entire electrification ecosystem.
May 17, 2023 at 11:42 am
Very nice.
Focused goals, no matter how impractical (e.g., speed record single-person), can lead to true innovation by inspired people. There are so many individual technologies that are leap-frogging in parallel here, with materials science, redundant control systems, reconfiguration of traditional design, reduction in production cost with time and volume, while also taking advantage of off-the-shelf tech where useful.