Heatwaves, Rain, Now More Common in Greenland

Copernicus Climate Change Service:

Greenland’s melt season typically occurs between May and the end of August each year, so in September, the melting has usually finished for the year. However, Greenland’s climate conditions in September 2022 were far from usual.

A persistent and strong atmospheric circulation pattern connected a series of atmospheric rivers to Greenland from the subtropical and mid-latitude Atlantic. Atmospheric rivers can transport large amounts of warm, moisture-laden air poleward from the warmer lower latitudes. Together with generally more moist atmospheric conditions resulting from a warming climate, this makes heavy precipitation more likely.

Large amounts of precipitation are often produced when these atmospheric rivers reach land. The high temperatures and moisture associated with such events in September 2022 contributed to record levels of ice sheet melt.

There was also an extreme ‘piteraq’ towards the end of the month, with wind gusts above 180 km/h, leading to evacuations and damage to buildings.

September 2022 was the warmest on record for Greenland, based on multiple datasets with records going back at least 73 years. Average temperatures for the month reached up to 8°C higher than average for the 1991–2020 reference period in central areas, with temperatures over the ice sheet as a whole close to 6°C above average.

These exceptionally warm conditions were brought about by three heatwaves connected to atmospheric rivers. The most intense heatwave spanned 2–6 September, followed by another from 10–16 September and a third from 23–28 September.

During these heatwaves, temperatures were above freezing at several locations on the Greenland ice sheet. For example, a high altitude (2883 m elevation) automated weather station at the southern dome of the ice sheet recorded 39 hours with temperatures above 0°C. Previously, the only periods with temperatures above 0°C at this station were much shorter: four hours in 2003 and one hour in 2016. Another location[3], in western Greenland, saw 325 hours with temperatures above 0°C during September. Here, melt had occurred in 18 previous years out of a 28-year record, for an average of 57 hours. The exceptional heat further impacted the ice sheet by reducing the snow albedo by up to 15%. Ice crystals vary in shape and the heat rounds the otherwise sharp ice crystal edges, reducing their albedo and accelerating melting.