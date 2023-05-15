Wind Turbines Vs Tornado in this Clip
May 15, 2023
From 2022.
Should start at the best part 1266 seconds (21 minutes) in, turbines seem to be holding their own.
with Peter Sinclair
From 2022.
Should start at the best part 1266 seconds (21 minutes) in, turbines seem to be holding their own.
May 15, 2023 at 1:36 pm
But a nuclear reactor encased in a giant steel and concrete dome wouldn’t be vulnerable to tornadoes at all!
May 15, 2023 at 1:37 pm
It’s getting so that one of the greatest threats to storm chasers will be hitting other storm chasers.