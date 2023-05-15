Wind Turbines Vs Tornado in this Clip

May 15, 2023

From 2022.

Should start at the best part 1266 seconds (21 minutes) in, turbines seem to be holding their own.

2 Responses to “Wind Turbines Vs Tornado in this Clip”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    May 15, 2023 at 1:36 pm

    But a nuclear reactor encased in a giant steel and concrete dome wouldn’t be vulnerable to tornadoes at all!

    • rhymeswithgoalie Says:

      May 15, 2023 at 1:37 pm

      It’s getting so that one of the greatest threats to storm chasers will be hitting other storm chasers.

