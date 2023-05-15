Markets Gird for El Nino, as Battered Farmers See Withered Winter Wheat

Coming off a rough winter, farmers looking forward with anxiety to a potential El Nino.

Wall Street Journal:

El Niño hasn’t even landed yet. That hasn’t stopped it from moving commodity markets around the world.

The hard-to-predict climate pattern, when powerful, can usher in intense drought or rainfall, upend output from the world’s breadbasket regions, and whipsaw the prices of commodities. Brazilian sugar producers, American grain farmers and international traders are bracing for the phenomenon. But the cyclical shift in ocean temperatures can just as easily be a dud.

El Niño occurs when trade winds moving west across the Pacific Ocean weaken and warmer-than-normal water sloshes toward the west coast of the Americas. Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday gave 80% odds of at least a moderate El Niño appearing in the Northern Hemisphere by year’s end, with a 55% chance of a strong event.

Firms from Peru to Singapore have in recent weeks said that they are girding for potential fallout—or upside—with measures such as new drainage infrastructure on farms or teams of analysts to monitor food supply and demand. Some speculators are betting on a strong El Niño, injecting volatility into markets for crops that wind up in cereal bowls, livestock feeders and fuel tanks around the world.

Nonfuel commodity prices have historically risen about 5.3% globally within a year of the pattern beginning, according to the International Monetary Fund. As surface temperatures warm in the eastern Pacific, turning La Niña into El Niño, droughts in parts of Asia can curb production of Indian sugar, Malaysian palm oil and Australian wheat. In South America, wetter weather can boost farms or cause floods that disrupt harvest seasons.

The U.S. has previously experienced a mix of El Niño impacts, with more precipitation in southern states and hotter, drier weather in the Plains.

“A tiny, tiny shift in where the line between wet and dry is will make a huge difference,” said Paul Pittman, executive chairman of Farmland Partners, which owns or manages nearly 195,000 acres around the U.S. that produce mostly row crops such as wheat.

Should El Niño come on fast and furious as some analysts project, that could extend a string of bad luck for farmers such as Evan Hultine.

Mr. Hultine, who grows corn and soybeans on 1,300 acres in Illinois, battled flooding that swept across the region in 2019 and pushed farmers to tap crop insurance to cover a record number of acres they couldn’t plant.