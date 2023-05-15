Climate Making Cyclones More Destructive

But we knew that.

See my interview with Kerry Emanuel from 2015.

Yahoo:

Climate change does not make cyclones, such as that battering Bangladesh, more frequent but it does render them more intense and destructive, according to climatologists and weather experts.

These immensely powerful natural phenomena have different labels according to the region they hit, but cyclones, hurricanes and typhoons are all violent tropical storms that can generate 10 times as much energy as the Hiroshima atomic bomb.

They are divided into different categories according to their maximum sustained wind strength and the scale of damage they can potentially inflict.

– Cyclones, hurricanes and typhoons –

“A cyclone is a low-pressure system that forms in the tropics in an area hot enough for it to develop,” Emmanuel Cloppet, from French weather office Meteo France, told AFP.

“It is characterised by rain/storm clouds that start rotating and generate intense rains and winds, and a storm surge created by the wind,” he added.

These huge weather phenomena — several hundreds of kilometres (miles) across — are made more dangerous by their ability to travel huge distances.

Tropical cyclones are categorised according to wind intensity, rising from tropical depression (under 63 kilometres per hour (39 miles per hour)), through tropical storm (63-117 kph) to major hurricane (above that).

They are termed cyclones in the Indian Ocean and South Pacific, hurricanes in the North Atlantic and Northeast Pacific and typhoons in the Northwest Pacific.

Meteorological agencies monitoring them use different scales to categorise them, depending on the oceanic basin in which they occur.

Below – Jeff Berardelli has stunning numbers on damage from increased hurricane winds.