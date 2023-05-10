Why Aren’t We Buildin’ More Nukyuler Plants? May 10, 2023

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) questioned Energy Department Deputy Secretary David Turk during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing last week.

The Senator wanted to know why the US isn’t building a shit ton of “small modular” nuclear power plants.

It’s a question that comes up a lot in discussions of the energy future.

Oughta be easy. Just go to the nukyuler plant store and buy yew a nukyuler plant.

But it’s not that simple.

Very smart, very rich, Bill Gates has been working on his “Terrapower” small modular reactor design for 15 years, with the help of a whole lot of other very smart rich guys, smart rich foundations, and the federal government. He’s over-budget and 8 years behind schedule.

Below, in video from 2016, Gates describes his plan to have a working model by (checks notes..) 2022.

No shame in that. It’s hard to build a new kind of nuclear plant.

Reuters:

U.S. companies including TerraPower are trying to develop a new generation of small nuclear plants to help cut carbon emissions but only one firm sells the fuel it needs, and it is Russian. The fuel, called high assay low enriched uranium, or HALEU, is enriched up to 20%, much above the up to 5% level today’s reactors use. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the only commercial source of HALEU fuel to no longer be a viable part of the supply chain for TerraPower, as well as for others in our industry,” said Chris Levesque, president and chief executive of TerraPower. “TerraPower is anticipating a minimum of a two-year delay to being able to bring the Natrium reactor into operation,” he said. The 345-megawatt plant had been slated to open in 2028.

Reuters:

Nine out of the ten advanced reactor designs selected for funding under the U.S. government’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP) will require advanced fuel, such as high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) and TRIstructural-ISOtropic (TRISO) particles, but there are no commercial suppliers of such fuels currently operating in the United States. U.S. uranium enrichment capability has dwindled to nothing in recent decades as it leaned on other countries to supply the fuel.

Between 1985 to 2015, U.S. uranium enrichment capacity fell to zero from 27.3 million Separative Work Units a year, while Russia’s Tenex became a world leader, increasing production to 26.6 million SWU a year from just 3 million in the mid-eighties, according to figures by Centrus and U.S. Energy Information Administration. SWU measures the amount of work done to enrich uranium. Until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, advanced reactor manufacturers were likely to first look to Russia for supply. Plans were in place to assure that U.S. supply would also be increased as demand climbed from demonstrations to commercial operations of the new generation of nuclear reactors, but since the invasion those plans have changed. “[In December 2021], we saw demand beginning to form starting in 2024-25 and then really accelerating going into the next decade. These numbers were collected pre-Russian invasion, pre-spike in gas prices, and the climate conversation has gotten more serious,” says Senior Director of Fuel and Radiation Safety Programs at Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) Nima Ashkeboussi. “If anything, we see a greater demand for nuclear, not just new nuclear but also the existing fleet and preserving the existing fleet in the United States and globally.” The Department of Energy (DOE) projects the U.S. market alone will need more than 40 metric tons of HALEU for the new generation of reactors by the end of the decade, and with Russia under international embargoes much of that will need to come from domestic suppliers. Building a domestic supply chain was under consideration before the invasion, but the industry’s sense of urgency jumped as Russian tanks rolled across the Ukraine border. “I think we’re in a much better position than when we started the year [of 2022]. I think that industry would like to see things move a lot quicker, but they have started to move, and we have seen some meaningful actions taken,” says Ashkeboussi. Last year, the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which has allocated over $350 billion in climate provisions, put aside an investment of $700 million to support the development of a domestic supply of HALEU, the DOE finalized a key HALEU production contract with a Centrus subsidiary, and BWX Technologies began TRISO fuel production for the Department of Defense (DoD). Of that $700 million, $500 million will go toward making HALEU for the first advanced reactors and establish the HALEU consortium, $100 million will be to design and license HALEU transportation systems, and the remaining $100 million will support the availability of HALEU for research, development, demonstration, and commercial use.

—

For the record, Senator Hagerty, along with all other Republicans, voted against the Inflation Reduction Act and the included funding for HALEU production in the US.

That’s why, for any realistic prospect of meeting carbon goals, there is no scenario that does not include massively accelerating deployment of solar and wind in THIS decade.

