Electric School Buses get Extra Credits as Energy Storage May 10, 2023

EPA:

On average, school buses are parked for up to 18 hours a day during the school year and nearly three months over the summer. Why not give them another assignment for extra credit? When they aren’t being used to transport students, electric school buses can be used as mini, mobile sources of power via their battery storage. Experts are exploring advancements in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies. V2G technologies make use of bidirectional batteries (meaning energy goes in and out) that can store surplus energy and then return it to the grid during peak times of use. This is an important function as more renewable energy sources are added to the grid.

