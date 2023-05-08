Extinction: It’s Not Just for Charismatic Mammals

SCOOP up a handful of soil and you hold an entire ecosystem in the palm of your hand. That precious clod might not be much to look at with the naked eye, but it is teeming with life. A gram of soil contains around a billion single-celled organisms, including tens of thousands of different species, and if you could tease out the fungal strands, they would stretch for hundreds of kilometres. These are indispensable to life on Earth, including you and me. If they all died, we would soon follow.

They are dying.

For a long time, bacteria, fungi and other microbes were thought to be impervious to the agents of extinction wreaking havoc on larger organisms. They are so abundant and reproduce so quickly, the thinking went, that they couldn’t possibly be threatened. In recent years, however, microbiologists have come to question this assumption – and now they are sounding the alarm that microbe populations are in decline, possibly precipitously.

“We’re starting to see scary signals that there may be this large microbial extinction event under way that we barely noticed,” says Colin Averill, an ecologist at ETH Zurich in Switzerland.

When we think of biodiversity decline, we usually sweat the big stuff: plants, fish, reptiles, birds and mammals. But these are just the tip of the iceberg. All told, there are perhaps 7.7 million species of animal, around 80 per cent of which are insects and other arthropods, including arachnids and crustaceans. But there are at least 6 million species of terrestrial fungus and up to a trillion species of bacterium and archaeon, collectively known as prokaryotes. On top of that, there are about 200,000 species of complex unicellular microorganisms called protists, such as slime moulds. These latter two groups make up the majority of Earth’s biodiversity.

Microorganisms are not only remarkable for their sheer weight of numbers and diversity, but also for what they do. They are the main decomposers of organic matter. They form vital mutually beneficial relationships, or symbioses, with 90 per cent of plant species. And they keep the major life-sustaining cycles turning – carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus and sulphur. “The Earth microbiome provides an essential life-support system to our planet,” says Averill.

The first inkling that this system might itself be vulnerable came in 2007, when Markus Weinbauerand Fereidoun Rassoulzadegan, then at the Pierre and Marie Curie University in Paris, wrote a paper challenging the cosmopolitan hypothesis, first put forward in 1934, which suggests that when it comes to microbes “everything is everywhere”.

This posits that due to their minute size and vast abundance, microbes are universally distributed worldwide. Any regional variation is caused by environmental constraints, not by physical barriers to distribution of the sort that keep larger life forms confined to home ranges. Elephants, for example, cannot migrate to the Americas because crossing the ocean is impossible. Bacteria can simply blow across on the wind. If so, the idea goes, then there is always a vast reservoir of every species that can repopulate any place, any time.