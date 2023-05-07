GodFather of AI on Emerging Risks May 7, 2023

Slightly off topic, but not really if we are talking about mass extinction risks.

AI has potential to massively contribute to humanity, and to solutions for climate change – but there is a downside.

Description:

This has been a week where concerns over the rapidly expanding use of artificial intelligence resonated loudly in Washington and around the world. Geoffrey Hinton, one of the leading voices in the field of AI, announced he was quitting Google over his worries about what AI could eventually lead to if unchecked. Hinton discussed those concerns with Geoff Bennett.

