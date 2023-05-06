Could Chesapeake Bay Become a Dead Zone?

May 6, 2023

Pollution and Climate Change increasing pressure on this critical biological resource.

More intense storms washing more and more nutrients into increasingly warmer waters, driving out oxygen, and creating expanding dead zones.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Responses to “Could Chesapeake Bay Become a Dead Zone?”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    May 6, 2023 at 4:15 pm

    “The EPA is considering pushing back the blueprint [for cleanup by 2025] deadline.”

    A deadline with no penalties isn’t really a deadline at all.

  2. Anthony O'Brien Says:

    May 6, 2023 at 5:50 pm

    We are staring down the barrel of a massive phosphorus shortage. Nitrogen fertilizers are getting way more expensive. The loss of these nutrients from the land is also a tragedy.

    Let the farmers know just how many of their dollars are being flushed away.

