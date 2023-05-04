Coming Ukraine Offensive Stokes More Nuclear Fears

I’m sure this will be fine.

Newsweek:

Russia-installed managers at the Moscow-occupied atomic energy power plant in Zaporizhzhia are trying to leave the site over concerns about Ukraine’s expected counteroffensive, according to the country’s nuclear operator.

Energoatom said on Telegram that the Moscow-appointed director of the site, Yuriy Chernichuk, had left the town of Enerhodar, where the plant is located, for occupied Crimea on Monday. The Ukrainian state enterprise had also said that the “pseudo management” of the site had urgently asked to go on leave.

“The current so-called managers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant show a desire to ‘rest’ en masse closer to the Kerch Strait, asking the Russians to go on vacation,” said the post, according to a translation. The Kerch Strait separates Russia from Russian-occupied Crimea.

“However, due to the critical lack of personnel, middle-level ‘managers’ have not agreed to this,” the post added.

“The traitors are looking for ways to evacuate, because they understand that the (Ukrainian) Armed Forces are already close, so there is very little time left to escape,” it said.