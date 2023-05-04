Coming Ukraine Offensive Stokes More Nuclear Fears
May 4, 2023
I’m sure this will be fine.
Russia-installed managers at the Moscow-occupied atomic energy power plant in Zaporizhzhia are trying to leave the site over concerns about Ukraine’s expected counteroffensive, according to the country’s nuclear operator.
Energoatom said on Telegram that the Moscow-appointed director of the site, Yuriy Chernichuk, had left the town of Enerhodar, where the plant is located, for occupied Crimea on Monday. The Ukrainian state enterprise had also said that the “pseudo management” of the site had urgently asked to go on leave.
“The current so-called managers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant show a desire to ‘rest’ en masse closer to the Kerch Strait, asking the Russians to go on vacation,” said the post, according to a translation. The Kerch Strait separates Russia from Russian-occupied Crimea.
“However, due to the critical lack of personnel, middle-level ‘managers’ have not agreed to this,” the post added.
“The traitors are looking for ways to evacuate, because they understand that the (Ukrainian) Armed Forces are already close, so there is very little time left to escape,” it said.
Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the Russian occupiers had placed military equipment, weapons, and explosives in the premises of the turbine section of power unit No. 4 at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant they captured more than a year ago.
That’s according to Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Ukrinform reports.
“This became known during the weekly communication meeting between the IAEA Crisis Center (IEC) and the State Nuclear Regulatory Commission regarding the activities of the IAEA mission at the Zaporizhia NPP site, held on May 2, 2023,” the report reads.
Zaporizhzhia, one of the four regions Russia has annexed and claimed as a part of the Russian Federation, is at the heart of Ukraine’s strategy for its much-touted spring counteroffensive. The rationale for focusing on Zaporizhzhia is clear enough: It lies on the land corridor along the Sea of Azov that connects Russian troops with their supply lines in eastern Ukraine all the way from the Donbas region to Crimea.
It also poses a distinct military challenge, however. Russians are still holed up in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, implicitly threatening a nuclear catastrophe were Ukrainian forces parked on the other side of the Dnipro River to try to reclaim the region.
Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which fulfilled 20 percent of Ukraine’s electricity needs in peacetime, is on the front line of the war. A small action, deliberate or accidental, could trigger a meltdown at the site, with devastating impact on human life and the environment.