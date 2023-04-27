Climate Denial Hero is an Abusive Misogynist. Change My Mind

Yashar’s Newsletter:

Conservative media host and commentator Steven Crowder can be seen on a Ring Camera video berating his wife Hilary, who was at the time nearly eight months pregnant, and demanding that she handle medicine for his dogs that she was concerned was toxic to pregnant women. In the video, he snaps at her to put on her gloves to give his dogs medicine, walk the dogs, and otherwise “perform wifely duties,” as she is clearly emotionally distressed.

Towards the end of the exchange, Hilary Crowder says to her husband, “Your abuse is sick,” he snaps at her, saying, “Watch it. Fucking watch it.”

Moments later, off camera, Steven Crowder, by his admission, would lose control and scream at his pregnant wife in a threatening tone, “I will fuck you up,” which led his wife to flee their home.

In a statement sent to me by Hilary Crowder’s family, they say that she spent years hiding her husband’s mental and emotional abuse from her family, that he lied about the circumstances around their divorce, and that he wasn’t present for the birth of their children.

Documentary evidence I reviewed while reporting this story backs up their assertions.

Trigger warning on video below.