Oceans Hinting at Strong El Nino, Hot Year Coming

April 24, 2023

Robert Rohde PhD on Twitter:

OISST daily average ocean temperatures presented as anomalies from the 1982-2011 mean. Currently the highest anomaly value on record, and sharply above every other year for this date.

Above average temperature nearly everywhere. Major heatwave in the Northern Pacific and near South America. The latter is likely a developing El Niño, though not official till it spreads westward.

Below, the way Kevin Trenberth explained it to me just before the 2016 El Nino took off and set the current global temp record.

Advertisement
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Oceans Hinting at Strong El Nino, Hot Year Coming”

  1. redskylite Says:

    April 24, 2023 at 9:32 pm

    “Experts believe that a strong El Niño weather event – a weather system that heats the ocean – will also set in over the next months.”

    https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-65339934

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: