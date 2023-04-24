Oceans Hinting at Strong El Nino, Hot Year Coming April 24, 2023

Robert Rohde PhD on Twitter:

OISST daily average ocean temperatures presented as anomalies from the 1982-2011 mean. Currently the highest anomaly value on record, and sharply above every other year for this date.

Above average temperature nearly everywhere. Major heatwave in the Northern Pacific and near South America. The latter is likely a developing El Niño, though not official till it spreads westward.

Below, the way Kevin Trenberth explained it to me just before the 2016 El Nino took off and set the current global temp record.

