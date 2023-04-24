Has This Company Cracked the Code for Everywhere Geothermal? April 24, 2023

I’ve been beating the drum about Eavor, a geothermal company with a technology that does not require a volcanic site, as we have traditionally seen in places like Iceland, California, and Italy.

The Eavor process is technically elegant, takes advantage of high tech drilling techniques advanced by the oil and gas industry in the last decade, and can drill deep enough to access the heat that is available literally anywhere on the planet. Best news of all, they have now proven their process and have over 200 projects in the pipeline.

Serious dark horse energy play set to explode in the next 5 years.

