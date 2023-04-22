Can California Capture Record Snowpack?

April 22, 2023

Right now, no.
California’s record snowpack from relentless winter rains and atmospheric rivers is now starting to melt, and reservoirs do not have enough capacity to hold the additional water – leading to flooding, and overflow simply running down to the ocean.
Meanwhile, depleted groundwater aquifers still remain at low levels following decades of historic drought.

With patterns of extreme dry punctuated by extreme rains a very likely pattern for the future, there is a need for rethinking infrastructure.

