PBS: For the Nth Time, No, The Planet is Not Cooling
April 19, 2023
The PBS Weathered series on climate is top notch, and does a good job here pushing back against the tired-but-newly-revived-on-twisted-twitter climate crock that goes “There’s been no warming since (insert last global record heat year)”.
We’ve discussed this way too many times, but here’s an update to share with the confused.
Helpful graph shows exactly how it’s done.
My friend John Abraham PdD, an expert on ocean heating, underlined recently that the most accurate measure of planetary heating is ocean heat content, which we can now measure with some accuracy, has been much more clear and definitive than the surface temp record, which bounces around every time the ocean burps, hiccups, or farts.
Below, I treated this in some detail several years ago, showing how climate denier Senator Ted Cruz was misusing the data.