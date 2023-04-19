PBS: For the Nth Time, No, The Planet is Not Cooling April 19, 2023

The PBS Weathered series on climate is top notch, and does a good job here pushing back against the tired-but-newly-revived-on-twisted-twitter climate crock that goes “There’s been no warming since (insert last global record heat year)”.

We’ve discussed this way too many times, but here’s an update to share with the confused.

Helpful graph shows exactly how it’s done.

My friend John Abraham PdD, an expert on ocean heating, underlined recently that the most accurate measure of planetary heating is ocean heat content, which we can now measure with some accuracy, has been much more clear and definitive than the surface temp record, which bounces around every time the ocean burps, hiccups, or farts.

While most of us see the effects of the #ClimateCrisis on land, our oceans are the "critical part of the climate", says Dr John Abraham @UofStThomasMN. "Global warming really is ocean warming." And our oceans are warming at an alarming rate – with devastating impacts. pic.twitter.com/NmNyZemrmy — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) January 15, 2023

Below, I treated this in some detail several years ago, showing how climate denier Senator Ted Cruz was misusing the data.

Advertisement