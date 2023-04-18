Why “Both Siding” Media is BS
April 18, 2023
Very good quick explainer of why “left wing” and “right wing” do not explain the difference between, say, Breitbart and NPR.
Made-up, paranoid, disinformation bullshit is not the “other side” of anything. It’s just made-up, paranoid, disinformation bullshit.
We learned this early in the Climate debate. Why is this so hard to understand?
April 18, 2023 at 12:56 pm
If we jump off a 10 story building, for 9 stories Breitbart can claim that gravity is a hoax. ‘Fair and balanced’ insists that maybe gravity is only sort of a hoax.