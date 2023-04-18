Why “Both Siding” Media is BS April 18, 2023

Trying to translate my white hot rage at the Ad Fontes Media Bias Chart into a 2-min video…one of the toughest TikToks of my career. pic.twitter.com/bp55umbxVH — Nandini Jammi (@nandoodles) April 18, 2023

Very good quick explainer of why “left wing” and “right wing” do not explain the difference between, say, Breitbart and NPR.



Made-up, paranoid, disinformation bullshit is not the “other side” of anything. It’s just made-up, paranoid, disinformation bullshit.

We learned this early in the Climate debate. Why is this so hard to understand?