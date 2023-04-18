Why “Both Siding” Media is BS

April 18, 2023

Very good quick explainer of why “left wing” and “right wing” do not explain the difference between, say, Breitbart and NPR.

Made-up, paranoid, disinformation bullshit is not the “other side” of anything. It’s just made-up, paranoid, disinformation bullshit.
We learned this early in the Climate debate. Why is this so hard to understand?

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
One Response to “Why “Both Siding” Media is BS”

  1. ubrew12 Says:

    April 18, 2023 at 12:56 pm

    If we jump off a 10 story building, for 9 stories Breitbart can claim that gravity is a hoax. ‘Fair and balanced’ insists that maybe gravity is only sort of a hoax.

