Anti-Woke Firebrand’s State-of-the-Art Climate Denial April 18, 2023

Here’s how we protect Taiwan without going to war with China: open a branch of the @NRA in Taiwan, put an AR-15 in the hands of every family, and train them how to use it. That’ll give Xi Jinping a taste of American exceptionalism. pic.twitter.com/FQn58GrucX — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 15, 2023

The war on science, fact, education, and reading has driven its adherents around the bend. I do have the feeling that in the last few weeks, there has been a sea change in US public opinion, with a lot of middle of the road folks and independents finally saying “I’m out.”

We’ll see.

Above, and below, this rising star in the MAGA/Fox world shows additional reasons why that’s happening.

Washington Post:

But for all their use of the W-word, these and other GOP politicians cannot claim to have written the book on attacking it: That distinction goes to a little-known Republican presidential candidate — Vivek Ramaswamy — who is campaigning on a plank of ridding corporate boardrooms of social causes, including the battle against climate change.

–

His views on climate change reflect how he straddles the line between sounding thoughtful and outlandish.

In an interview, Ramaswamy said he’s “not a climate denier,” but sees the world’s warming as “not entirely bad.” He says the goal of limiting carbon emissions is “flawed” and that “people should be proud to live a high-carbon lifestyle.” He said “we have a far better chance” of growing out of the problem “than trying to engineer the climate itself.”

He also sees climate activism as one of three “secular religions” that “has America in a chokehold.” He said “the climate religion has about as much to do with the climate as the Spanish Inquisition had to do with Christ, which is to say nothing at all. It is about power, dominion, control, punishment.”

More than other GOP presidential contenders, Ramaswamy targets his criticism on Wall Street sustainability policies. He’s written letters to corporations such a Chevron, criticizing the company’s support for a carbon tax and its calculation of “Scope 3” emissions — those generated when consumers use a product, such as buying gasoline to drive a car.

— Below, Ramaswamy suggests disbanding the FBI. (it should start at 13:44, so go there to cut to the chase)

