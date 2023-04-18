Anti-Woke Firebrand’s State-of-the-Art Climate Denial
April 18, 2023
The war on science, fact, education, and reading has driven its adherents around the bend. I do have the feeling that in the last few weeks, there has been a sea change in US public opinion, with a lot of middle of the road folks and independents finally saying “I’m out.”
We’ll see.
Above, and below, this rising star in the MAGA/Fox world shows additional reasons why that’s happening.
Washington Post:
But for all their use of the W-word, these and other GOP politicians cannot claim to have written the book on attacking it: That distinction goes to a little-known Republican presidential candidate — Vivek Ramaswamy — who is campaigning on a plank of ridding corporate boardrooms of social causes, including the battle against climate change.
His views on climate change reflect how he straddles the line between sounding thoughtful and outlandish.
In an interview, Ramaswamy said he’s “not a climate denier,” but sees the world’s warming as “not entirely bad.” He says the goal of limiting carbon emissions is “flawed” and that “people should be proud to live a high-carbon lifestyle.” He said “we have a far better chance” of growing out of the problem “than trying to engineer the climate itself.”
He also sees climate activism as one of three “secular religions” that “has America in a chokehold.” He said “the climate religion has about as much to do with the climate as the Spanish Inquisition had to do with Christ, which is to say nothing at all. It is about power, dominion, control, punishment.”
More than other GOP presidential contenders, Ramaswamy targets his criticism on Wall Street sustainability policies. He’s written letters to corporations such a Chevron, criticizing the company’s support for a carbon tax and its calculation of “Scope 3” emissions — those generated when consumers use a product, such as buying gasoline to drive a car.
Below, Ramaswamy suggests disbanding the FBI. (it should start at 13:44, so go there to cut to the chase)
April 18, 2023 at 9:15 am
Ramaswamy sounds like a first-class ***hole.
I would caution against making wokism a left vs right issue. There are plenty of classic liberals (I am one of them) who have serious objections to critical race theory and its proponents on the far left.
Not to mention the fact that wokism is going to get plenty of Republicans elected who wouldn’t have had a chance before – thanks, Democrats!
April 18, 2023 at 9:54 am
I detest these “I am not a denier” deniers. Mouthing “Yes the climate is warming” is a not a get-out-of-denial-free card.
“Yes I take a drink sometimes. But studies show that some wine is good for you, and I’m in control, and it lubricates my social life, and yada yada.” People can easily see that “I take a drink sometimes but …” is still in denial about the drinking problem.
“I agree the climate is warming but warming is good for us and a few centimeters of sea level makes no difference and more people die from cold than heat and fossil fuels are a net benefit for the economy and quality of life and yada yada” is flat out in-denial about the global warming problem.
Mouthing “I agree the climate is warming” doesn’t change that. But a lot of people seem to be bamboozled.