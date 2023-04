Where Climate Change Gets You…Florida Rains Make for Teachable Moment April 13, 2023

Teachable moment in light of Florida’s greater-than-1000 year rain event – I made this vid almost 3 years ago after heavy rains blew up 2 dams consecutively in my Michigan county. Kerry Emanuel and others talk about the what “sudden” climate change means – when events happen that overwhelm the design capacity of existing infrastructure.

