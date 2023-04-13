Listen to Congress-People Talk Down to Climate Scientist

April 13, 2023

People who spend way too much time in their own alternative Universe.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Listen to Congress-People Talk Down to Climate Scientist”


Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: