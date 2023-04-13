Crazy Images Flooding in From Ft Lauderdale

with Peter Sinclair
There is a “life-threatening situation” in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — as the South Florida region got nearly 26 inches of rain over an eight-hour period Wednesday. That is more than 40% of the area’s annual rain in a single day. https://t.co/0t69W7XyFO pic.twitter.com/9hPjBJ5nyE— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 13, 2023
This is from my friend @boograyson. Has been stuck in her car for an hour at Fort Lauderdale airport due to intense flooding. pic.twitter.com/bCOOGqzfLP— Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) April 12, 2023
File this under “when climate events overwhelm existing infrastructure”.
Water now leaking through the new “ hurricane impact” windows of my 6 month old building in Fort Lauderdale pic.twitter.com/E93NAE3wDJ— Tim Craig (@timcraigpost) April 13, 2023
Amazing supercell dynamics involved in this catastrophic flash floodingWatch as lead supercell sheds a constant chain of occluded circulations which converge over Fort Lauderdale, forming a new (tornadic) supercell. pic.twitter.com/iOx4nuUYK7— Cameron Nixon (@CameronJNixon) April 13, 2023
