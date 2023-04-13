CBS: How Do You Get a 1000 Year Rain Event?

April 13, 2023

First, warm your planet by 1 degree C.

One Response to “CBS: How Do You Get a 1000 Year Rain Event?”

  1. Anthony O'Brien Says:

    April 13, 2023 at 10:17 pm

    It won’t be long before these are the good old days. Won’t be a thousand years before the next event.

    Reply

