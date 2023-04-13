Beyond 1000 Year Rain Event in Florida

with Peter Sinclair
Historic rainfall in South Florida is linked to climate change, @WeatherChannel’s @StephanieAbrams reports, as some parts of the region are inundated with more than a foot of rain. pic.twitter.com/QUxfIof53N— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 13, 2023
The preliminary rainfall record of 574mm (22.59in) would be way beyond a 1-in-1000yr event. Even if it rained that much in 10 days it would still be estimated to be a 1-in-100yr event. pic.twitter.com/LPyYelm77c— Erich Fischer (@erichfischer) April 13, 2023
If confirmed, this prelim total of 22.59” in just seven hours tonight at Fort Lauderdale would obliterate the city’s rainfall record for any ***three calendar days** (18.24” on Oct 19-21, 1924) https://t.co/TLbd4SI8GT— Bob Henson (@bhensonweather) April 13, 2023
Below, link to early am report from Palm Beach, you can watch on youtube.
Both inside and outside tropical cyclones, many U.S. cities are seeing more extreme precip events (e.g., catastrophic rains in NYC from Ian's remnants in 2021). Increasingly extreme rain events are one of the best-established signs of climate change.https://t.co/fZYGIJAQXB pic.twitter.com/pNOAbK5G8O— Bob Henson (@bhensonweather) April 13, 2023
TBH, this seems worse than having the road blocked by climate activists for a few minutes.pic.twitter.com/Jn1xcO7qzY— David Ho (@_david_ho_) April 13, 2023
