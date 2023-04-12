Ongoing: Record Rain Event in South Florida

A catastrophic flood event is unfolding across Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this evening as nearly stationary thunderstorms have dropped 20 INCHES of rain just today. A rare Flash Flood Emergency has been issued. pic.twitter.com/tRc4x1mJAw

NBC:

Heavy rain flooded roads in Florida and halted flights at Fort Lauderdale’s airport Wednesday evening, as storms dumped over a foot of rain, forecasters and officials said.

A flash flood emergency was issued for areas near Hollywood, Dania Beach and Fort Lauderdale, the National Weather Service said Wednesday night.

Radar estimates showed anywhere from 11 to 12 inches, and up to 17 inches closer to the coast — and the rain was still falling at a rate of around 4 inches an hour, said Chuck Caracozza, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami.