Ongoing: Record Rain Event in South Florida

April 12, 2023

NBC:

Heavy rain flooded roads in Florida and halted flights at Fort Lauderdale’s airport Wednesday evening, as storms dumped over a foot of rain, forecasters and officials said.

A flash flood emergency was issued for areas near Hollywood, Dania Beach and Fort Lauderdale, the National Weather Service said Wednesday night.

Radar estimates showed anywhere from 11 to 12 inches, and up to 17 inches closer to the coast — and the rain was still falling at a rate of around 4 inches an hour, said Chuck Caracozza, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami.

