Walmart Will Add Charging Stations

News Flash: Retailer sees advantage in providing valuable service to attract customers.

Canary Media:

The auto show, which is one of the biggest in North America, is taking place in New York City now through April 16. On the event’s first day, industry experts stressed the need for installing drastically more public charging infrastructure along highway corridors, in parking lots and near rural areas to accelerate the electrification of cars and trucks. CNBC:

Yet the wider variety of EV models doesn’t mean the long-standing question of how to charge them all has been resolved. Drivers still have relatively slim pickings when it comes to finding places to plug in beyond their own garages — assuming they have one to begin with.

Car buyers in the market for something shiny, new and electric are seeing their options grow. Nearly three dozen battery-powered models are now on display at the New York International Auto Show, including Ram’s hulking 1500 Rev pickup and Hyundai’s award-winning Ioniq 6 sedan. Even a city bus and utility bucket truck parked on the plush carpet can run on electricity.

Walmart announced Thursday it plans to add electric vehicle charging stations to thousands of U.S. stores by 2030.

The company announced it would expand its EV fast-charging network to Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the country, adding to the nearly 1,300 EV stations currently in operation at 280 of the company’s locations. Walmart did not provide more detail on the investments.

The big-box retailer said it’s in the process of identifying suppliers. It plans to own and operate the EV charging stations in its national network. The company expects an average of four chargers to be installed at each participating store, Reuters reported.

In the past, Walmart has worked with EV charger providers EVgo and Electrify America. The company has grown its network substantially over the last two years.

“Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won’t be able to find a charger in a clean, bright and safe location when needed,” Vishal Kapadia, senior vice president of energy transformation, said in a statement.

The planned expansion would make EV ownership more reliable, Kapadia said. Walmart’s more than 4,700 stores and 600 Sam’s Clubs are located within 10 miles of around 90% of Americans, according to the company.

The Biden administration recently announced an investment of over $7.5 billionto launch a national charging network, particularly in lower-income and rural communities. This will likely boost EV sales, which accounted for 7% of new U.S. vehicle registrations in January.