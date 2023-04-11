EV Revolution Sparks Change in Rust Belt

GreenWire:

The Biden administration is poised this week to release what’s slated to be one of its biggest climate rules to date aimed at boosting electric vehicles, a move that’s riling the auto sector and Capitol Hill and triggering widespread questions about the availability of critical minerals.

Front and center are EPA’s plans to reveal performance-based vehicle emissions standards, which could be stringent enough to result in electric-powered vehicles making up as much as 67 percent of the new vehicle fleet by 2032, The New York Times reported Saturday, expanding on an earlier report from Bloomberg that the rule could be released Wednesday in Detroit (Climatewire, April 10).

“This requires a massive, 100-year change to the U.S. industrial base and the way Americans drive,” according to major automakers belonging to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Mazda Motor Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen Group and Volvo Group.

EPA has yet to release the regulation, and EPA spokesperson Tim Carroll said the proposal process is not yet final. And yet U.S. automakers have been quick to raise serious questions with the Biden administration’s approach, noting in a memo last week that the success of such a regulation will hinge on a much larger section of the economy — from battery makers to miners — and that the stringency of EPA’s regulations must match market conditions.

Complying with EPA’s proposed rule or President Joe Biden’s ambitious climate goals could be a tall order, given the nation’s current infrastructure; a dearth of minerals like lithium, graphite and nickel; not to mention the threat of lawsuits. Questions loom around around charging, critical minerals and consumer appetite, according to the alliance.

New York Times: