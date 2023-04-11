EV Revolution Sparks Change in Rust Belt
The Biden administration is poised this week to release what’s slated to be one of its biggest climate rules to date aimed at boosting electric vehicles, a move that’s riling the auto sector and Capitol Hill and triggering widespread questions about the availability of critical minerals.
Front and center are EPA’s plans to reveal performance-based vehicle emissions standards, which could be stringent enough to result in electric-powered vehicles making up as much as 67 percent of the new vehicle fleet by 2032, The New York Times reported Saturday, expanding on an earlier report from Bloomberg that the rule could be released Wednesday in Detroit (Climatewire, April 10).
“This requires a massive, 100-year change to the U.S. industrial base and the way Americans drive,” according to major automakers belonging to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Mazda Motor Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen Group and Volvo Group.
EPA has yet to release the regulation, and EPA spokesperson Tim Carroll said the proposal process is not yet final. And yet U.S. automakers have been quick to raise serious questions with the Biden administration’s approach, noting in a memo last week that the success of such a regulation will hinge on a much larger section of the economy — from battery makers to miners — and that the stringency of EPA’s regulations must match market conditions.
Complying with EPA’s proposed rule or President Joe Biden’s ambitious climate goals could be a tall order, given the nation’s current infrastructure; a dearth of minerals like lithium, graphite and nickel; not to mention the threat of lawsuits. Questions loom around around charging, critical minerals and consumer appetite, according to the alliance.
G.M., Ford Motor and other carmakers announced investments of more than $50 billion in new factories in the United States last year, according to the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich. All but a small fraction of that money was to build and retool plants for electric vehicles and batteries.
Ohio produces more internal combustion engines than any other state, making an adjustment to electric cars particularly urgent. Nearly 90,000 people work in Ohio for carmakers or parts suppliers, and several times that many are employed by businesses that serve those autoworkers and their families.
The changes are putting Ohio at the forefront of a new technology that is critical to fighting climate change. But some jobs will become obsolete, and some companies will go bankrupt. It’s an open question whether the winners will outnumber the losers.
“This is the largest transition in our industry since its inception,” said Tony Totty, the president of a United Auto Workers local that represents G.M. workers in Toledo.
Mr. Totty is optimistic about the members of his local. But he is worried about other colleagues whose jobs are tied to gasoline engines, he said.
There is “an expiration date on those facilities and those communities,” Mr. Totty said.
Warren, in eastern Ohio, knows what happens when a carmaker leaves town. The city has lost one-third of its population, about 20,000 people, since the 1970s, a process that accelerated after G.M. closed the factory in nearby Lordstown, which produced Chevrolet Cruze sedans, in 2019. Sales of that car had been fading as more Americans chose sport utility vehicles.
Even before that shutdown, auto production jobs had been declining. U.S. automakers and their parts suppliers employed about one million people at the end of 2018, down from more than 1.3 million in 2000. In the years before G.M. closed the Lordstown plant, it had reduced shifts and pared its work force.
“Our biggest export for the last 20 years has been talented young people,” said Rick Stockburger, the president of Brite Energy Innovators, an organization in Warren that offers work space, advice and funding to start-ups.
Today, things are looking somewhat better. Ultium Cells, a joint venture of G.M. and LG Energy Solution, is ramping up production of batteries near the defunct factory.
Foxconn, a Taiwanese manufacturer, has taken over the old G.M. plant and plans to produce electric vehicles and tractors there. The complex will also house an “electric vehicle academy” established by Foxconn and Youngstown State University to train workers.
That surge in investment is helping to revive Warren’s tidy but sleepy downtown. Doug Franklin, the mayor, who worked for G.M. in Lordstown, said he was pleased recently to step into a local restaurant where “nobody knew me, because we had so many new people.”
Mr. Franklin represents the optimistic view — that an industrial renaissance is underway. The pandemic and the supply chain chaos that it caused have made companies leery of components produced far away. That experience, plus billions in federal subsidies approved by Democrats last year, motivated manufacturers to build vehicles, batteries and other components in the United States.
“We’re seeing a new level of hope that I haven’t seen in decades,” Mr. Franklin said.
