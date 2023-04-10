Raising Climate Awareness has Been a Long Game April 10, 2023

Some good climate history review from Ali Velshi, examining the roots of international concern and action on climate, the formation of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

In the presentations I’ve been doing lately, I’m going back to some of the early days of climate science to make people aware of just how long scientists have been talking about the climate threat.

My 2012 interview with Mike McCracken is an example – as I had him walk me thru the details of a presentation he had given in 1982, at Sandia Lab – which demonstrated an understanding so complete it could have been given yesterday.

Advertisement