More Hurricanes, Higher Sea Levels Projected for East, Gulf Coast

The coasts of the southeastern United States and the Gulf of Mexico are seeing record sea-level rise caused by man-made climate change and a peak in natural weather variability, according to a new study out Monday.

Researchers at New Orleans’ Tulane University warn that the annual sea rise of half an inch detected over the past 12 years was further proof of the “urgency of the climate crisis for the Gulf region” and called for a major, sustainable effort to combat it.

“Instead, we found that the acceleration is a widespread signal that extends from the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico up to Cape Hatteras in North Carolina and into the North Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Seas, which is indicative for changes in the ocean’s density and circulation.”

The team was able to isolate the different elements contributing to the speeding up of the rate at which sea levels were rising by dissecting field and satellite measurements dating back to 1900.

They discovered that changing wind patterns and ongoing warming are responsible for the expansion of this circulating ocean system, known as the Subtropical Gyre, since 2010. As gyres expand they occupy more space which causes the sea level to rise.

