Trailer: “How to Blow Up a Pipeline”

Andreas Malm is not a household name, except in certain circles. A professor of human ecology at Lund University in Sweden, he is also the author of How to Blow Up a Pipeline, a slim manifesto in which Malm lays out a radical case for climate action:

“Damage and destroy new CO2-emitting devices. Put them out of commission, pick them apart, demolish them, burn them, blow them up. Let the capitalists who keep on investing in the fire know that their properties will be trashed.”

In his book, Malm makes clear that any attack should be on “luxury” emissions and not “subsistence” emissions: Aston Martins are fair game; ambulances are not. And he doesn’t offer explicit instructions for exploding things so much as an argument for aggressive action, one convincing enough that director Daniel Goldhaber developed a movie version (now in theaters) in which a motley crew joins forces to blow up an oil pipeline in Texas.

For the record, my take: The best strategy against the fossil fuel industry is to use less, build out clean energy, and continue to educate people on the facts.

