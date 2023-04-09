Trailer: “How to Blow Up a Pipeline”

April 9, 2023

Bloomberg:

Andreas Malm is not a household name, except in certain circles. A professor of human ecology at Lund University in Sweden, he is also the author of How to Blow Up a Pipeline, a slim manifesto in which Malm lays out a radical case for climate action:

“Damage and destroy new CO2-emitting devices. Put them out of commission, pick them apart, demolish them, burn them, blow them up. Let the capitalists who keep on investing in the fire know that their properties will be trashed.”

In his book, Malm makes clear that any attack should be on “luxury” emissions and not “subsistence” emissions: Aston Martins are fair game; ambulances are not. And he doesn’t offer explicit instructions for exploding things so much as an argument for aggressive action, one convincing enough that director Daniel Goldhaber developed a movie version (now in theaters) in which a motley crew joins forces to blow up an oil pipeline in Texas.

For the record, my take: The best strategy against the fossil fuel industry is to use less, build out clean energy, and continue to educate people on the facts.

Advertisement
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: