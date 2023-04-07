Graphic Reminder: Clean Energy Means Less Mining April 7, 2023

Quite. The. Graphic.



Green: mining needed for a low carbon economy by 2040



Red: Fossil fuel mining we’ve done so far https://t.co/pzzxTIaaUC pic.twitter.com/96kzvs3t1s — Philip Oldfield (@SustainableTall) April 6, 2023

This animation of Michael Thomas’ graph comparing current mining for fossil fuels vs mining needed for the clean transition is spot on, and can’t be shared often enough.

Clean energy means less mining.

