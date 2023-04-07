Graphic Reminder: Clean Energy Means Less Mining

April 7, 2023

This animation of Michael Thomas’ graph comparing current mining for fossil fuels vs mining needed for the clean transition is spot on, and can’t be shared often enough.

Clean energy means less mining.

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    April 7, 2023 at 1:55 pm

    For those of you having trouble with the animated scale, here’s the original article from Distilled:

    https://www.distilled.earth/p/a-fossil-fuel-economy-requires-535x

    Reply
  2. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    April 7, 2023 at 1:59 pm

    I can see from the Twitter replies that “But the tailings!” is the ongoing anti-renewable talking point with respect to mining.

    Mountaintop removal, oil spills (whether the open sea or inland waterways), and CH4 going straight to the atmosphere from wells and coal mines are conveniently ignored.

    Reply

