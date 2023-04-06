Ocean Temps Spiking, Even Before El Nino

Just sayin’.

New Scientist:

Hurricanes, typhoons and tropical storms may be more powerful than usual this year thanks to a record-breaking spike in global ocean temperatures.

The global average sea surface temperature hit a record high of 21.1°C on 1 April, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the US and compiled by the University of Maine.

This beats the previous record of 21°C set in March 2016, and is more than 0.5°C warmer than is typical for this time of year, according to the 30-year average.