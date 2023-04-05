Young People Lead in Climate Alarm – and They Are Showing Up April 5, 2023

This is how we won in Wisconsin and will be how we win other crucial elections! Thank you Gen Z!

What an amazing feeling and turnout! https://t.co/kMePrvpxnh — Lance Cotten (@lance_cotten) April 5, 2023

UPDATE:

Whoa. In some areas of Wisconsin, youth turnout not only nearly MATCHED the 2022 general election, but more than 80% of young people in those areas voted for Janet Protasiewicz. Don’t tell me young people don’t vote. We do. And we aren’t stopping any time soon. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 5, 2023

Last night’s critical election results in Wisconsin confirmed a trend seen in recent national contests – more young people are turning out to vote, and they tend to vote progressive.

Polling shows young people, women, and people of color leading on climate awareness. So, not weird at all that they are being targeted in efforts to suppress the vote across several states.

Yale Program on Climate Change Communication:

In the U.S., younger Americans have become more worried and engaged with global warming than older Americans over the last decade. Gen Z and Millennials (60%)1 are more likely to be either Alarmed or Concerned about global warming than Gen X (53%), or Baby Boomers and older generations (53%). Gen Z and Millennials (16%) are also less likely to be either Doubtful or Dismissive than Gen X (21%), or Baby Boomers and older generations (25%).

Majorities of Hispanic/Latino (64%) and Black adults (61%) in the U.S. are either Alarmed or Concerned about global warming, and they are more likely to be Alarmed or Concerned than are White adults (50%). Additionally, Hispanic/Latino (35%) and Black adults (29%) are more likely than White adults (24%) to be Alarmed, and Hispanic/Latino adults are the most likely to be Alarmed out of these three groups. White adults are nearly three times more likely to be Doubtful or Dismissive (26%) than are Black adults (9%), and twice as likely as Hispanic/Latino adults (13%). While Black adults are less likely to be Dismissive (3%) than the other groups, they are also more likely to be Disengaged (13%).z see graph below

Women (59%) are more likely than men (52%) to be either Alarmed or Concerned, and they are also more likely to be Alarmed specifically (29% of women vs. 26% of men). Women (17%) are also less likely to be either Doubtful or Dismissive than men (24%). Additionally, while women (7%) are less likely than men (11%) to be Dismissive, a higher proportion of women (8%) than men (4%) are Disengaged.

Advertisement