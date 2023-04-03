Confused Australian Lawmaker Schooled on Greenhouse Effect April 3, 2023

CO2 is a gas, it cannot trap convection. This matters because convection is the process by which heat is carried away from the earth.

What traps convection is gravity. It’s why the surface of the earth is warmer than say the top of Mt Everest…



More 👇https://t.co/pad5svjAhT pic.twitter.com/HpEAGiGVK1 — Senator Gerard Rennick (@SenatorRennick) March 16, 2023

We don’t do a good job of teaching science – so it’s never a good bet to assume that just because scientists have answered climate denial questions a thousand times, that would be enough. Moreover, the creativity of the scientifically illiterate is boundless.

Several well known, actual scientists joined in to pummel to the poor bastard.

Andrew Dessler of Texas A&M, perhaps wisely, just put the question to ChatGPT.

Senator Rennick does this a lot.

Feeling dumber for watching this.



LNP senator Gerard Rennick argues Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle (which describes quantum scale effects), means we can't accurately model the climate (somewhat larger than quantum scale).



Head of the CSIRO patiently explains why he's wrong. pic.twitter.com/iBUcZTr2Un — Michael Mazengarb (@MichaelM_ACT) March 4, 2020

