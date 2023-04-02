PBS Terra: Can We Firm the Grid with Renewables? April 2, 2023

There is no universe where the United States remains a global technological leader without upgrading our decrepit, approaching-developing-world-statis electric grid.

So, why not restore it with renewables in mind?

And while I’m asking, can we also incentivize microgrids, more rooftop generation, and community solar?

What I learned:

Battery storage already capable of providing 7-8 percent of California’s electricity – equal to the output of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant.

Rooftop solar is not even close to enough to cover our grid needs – but it can be a significant fraction. 20 percent estimated here.

100 percent water/wind/solar possible – some discussion over costs. As always, Mark Jacobson of Stanford is on the leading edge of the all-renewable camp. Mark draws a lot of criticism, but his modeling from 15 years ago was closer to what we see today than most of the naysayers.

Below, researchers Amol Phadke and Jonathan Koomey talk about strategies to firm the grid on the way to full renewables. (Koomey is a Stanford lecturer, and Phadke was a lead author of a key paper on “90 Percent Renewables by 2035”.



