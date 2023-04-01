Tornadoes Slam Midwest
April 1, 2023
The first SPC issued “High Risk” (level 5/5) in over 2 years brought multiple strong-to-violent tornadoes to eastern Iowa on March 31st, 2023. This video includes footage from 2 or possibly 3 of those tornadoes, all spawned by the same parent supercell, as well as an intercept of a tornado-warned QLCS south of Iowa City, which brought large hail and high winds, along with torrential rain.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest killed at least 10 people, shredded homes and shopping centers, and collapsed a theater roof during a heavy metal concert in Illinois.
Emergency responders across the region counted the dead and surveyed the damage Saturday morning after tornadoes touched down into the night, part of a sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions to the Upper Midwest.
The dead included four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas, Cross County Coroner Eli Long told KAIT-TV. Other deaths were reported in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana and the Little Rock area.
April 1, 2023 at 12:08 pm
On the Ryan Hall Y’all live stream he generally kept radar on center screen, where we eventually all learned that blue color code was for a higher altitude signal. You could identify a major tornado on the ground by the large spot of blue sending debris up thousands of feet. On the Wynne/Keota monster (shown in these videos) there was even a giant (blue) plume across the area from debris lofted over nearby towns that weren’t even near the tornadoes’ paths.