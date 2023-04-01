Tornadoes Slam Midwest April 1, 2023

Above from MidwestStormChasing on Youtube.

Description:

The first SPC issued “High Risk” (level 5/5) in over 2 years brought multiple strong-to-violent tornadoes to eastern Iowa on March 31st, 2023. This video includes footage from 2 or possibly 3 of those tornadoes, all spawned by the same parent supercell, as well as an intercept of a tornado-warned QLCS south of Iowa City, which brought large hail and high winds, along with torrential rain.

Posted by @DevinWxChase on twitter

Associated Press:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest killed at least 10 people, shredded homes and shopping centers, and collapsed a theater roof during a heavy metal concert in Illinois.

Emergency responders across the region counted the dead and surveyed the damage Saturday morning after tornadoes touched down into the night, part of a sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions to the Upper Midwest.

The dead included four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas, Cross County Coroner Eli Long told KAIT-TV. Other deaths were reported in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana and the Little Rock area.