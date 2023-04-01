Greta Thunberg on Trolls – Plus, Andrew Tate Update

Speaking of which, new developments in the ongoing detention and trial of misogynist, climate denier, and accuses sex-slaver Andrew Tate. If you’ve not been following, background here.

AlJazeera:

Divisive online influencer and self-described misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother have been moved to house arrest while they are investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape after a Romanian court overturned a prosecutors’ request to keep them in police custody until late April.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been in police detention since December 29. Prosecutors are investigating them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Accompanied by their Romanian lawyers, the brothers – who deny all charges brought against them – were released at approximately midnight [21:00 GMT] on Friday from the police central arrest premises in Bucharest. The two female suspects were also released.

“We see the court decision as legal, thorough and correct,” Tate’s lawyer Eugen Vidineac told reporters on Friday.

He said the brothers were forbidden from contacting witnesses and leaving the house without approval from authorities.