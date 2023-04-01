Greta Thunberg on Trolls – Plus, Andrew Tate Update

April 1, 2023

Above, I tried with no success to isolate the interview clip with Greta Thunberg, the second tweet above.
Worth a watch if you have not seen, for Greta’s humorous take on her massive troll following.

Speaking of which, new developments in the ongoing detention and trial of misogynist, climate denier, and accuses sex-slaver Andrew Tate. If you’ve not been following, background here.

AlJazeera:

Divisive online influencer and self-described misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother have been moved to house arrest while they are investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape after a Romanian court overturned a prosecutors’ request to keep them in police custody until late April.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been in police detention since December 29. Prosecutors are investigating them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Accompanied by their Romanian lawyers, the brothers – who deny all charges brought against them – were released at approximately midnight [21:00 GMT] on Friday from the police central arrest premises in Bucharest. The two female suspects were also released.

“We see the court decision as legal, thorough and correct,” Tate’s lawyer Eugen Vidineac told reporters on Friday.

He said the brothers were forbidden from contacting witnesses and leaving the house without approval from authorities.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: