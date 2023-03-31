“Particularly Dangerous” Weather Alert in Heartland

with Peter Sinclair
A top-tier high risk of severe weather has been drawn by the Storm Prediction Center for the first time since 2021. An outbreak of tornadic supercells with numerous tornadoes, perhaps long track and violent, is expected. MyRadar meteorologist @MatthewCappucci has an update. pic.twitter.com/ykOv3vzlTc— MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) March 31, 2023
NEW: A PDS – Particularly Dangerous Situation – #tornado watch has been issued for central/eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois and northeast Missouri.The Storm Prediction Center warns of a 90% chance of one or more EF2+ tornadoes.They'll be racing northeast at highway speeds. pic.twitter.com/dErY3KZy9U— MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) March 31, 2023
Wanted to screenshot this because I can't recall if I've ever seen this before:A Winter Weather MD (Blizzard), an MD for a potential PDS Tornado Watch Issuance, and two distinct areas that will likely be upgraded to a tornado-driven High RiskWOW – Stay safe, and thank you SPC pic.twitter.com/kRrHNDFblC— Pat Hyland (@hylandwx) March 31, 2023
