Climate Catastrophe Animal Vid of the Week: Rescuing Animals After Mississippi Tornadoes March 30, 2023

South Delta Animal Rescue was among the buildings wiped out by the deadly storms in the Mississippi Delta over the weekend. All of the animals at the animal shelter in Rolling Fork have been accounted for; however, board member Alex Frisbee said some were found “under treetops,” and they aren’t sure how they survived. He also said he’s received several inquiries from people wanting to adopt.