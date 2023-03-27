Bill McKibben: Climate Sensitivity of the Third Kind

March 27, 2023

Bill McKibben will be speaking nearby at Saginaw Valley State University in April.

I was asked to come up with some video for the event, and started poking thru my interview with Bill in Greenland in 2018.
This popped right out.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Bill McKibben: Climate Sensitivity of the Third Kind”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    March 27, 2023 at 8:29 pm

    I remember from reading Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s book The Black Swan: The Impact of the HIGHLY IMPROBABLE his description of the relatively multicultural, stable and prosperous Lebanon of his childhood and how the losses and barbarity of the fight between Israel (Maronite Phalange?) and the PLO destroyed all of that. From the perspective of his family and community, his country was hit by a Black Swan that normal residents did not see coming.

    Likewise, people living in towns and cities across the world are just one storm surge, wildfire, mass flooding event or earthquake away from losing all that was familiar and reliable, and the world’s emergency response coffers (like the US National Flood Insurance Program) are just growing holes of debt that can’t possibly keep up with the increasing rate of climate destruction.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: