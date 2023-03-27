Bill McKibben: Climate Sensitivity of the Third Kind
Bill McKibben will be speaking nearby at Saginaw Valley State University in April.
I was asked to come up with some video for the event, and started poking thru my interview with Bill in Greenland in 2018.
This popped right out.
I remember from reading Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s book The Black Swan: The Impact of the HIGHLY IMPROBABLE his description of the relatively multicultural, stable and prosperous Lebanon of his childhood and how the losses and barbarity of the fight between Israel (Maronite Phalange?) and the PLO destroyed all of that. From the perspective of his family and community, his country was hit by a Black Swan that normal residents did not see coming.
Likewise, people living in towns and cities across the world are just one storm surge, wildfire, mass flooding event or earthquake away from losing all that was familiar and reliable, and the world’s emergency response coffers (like the US National Flood Insurance Program) are just growing holes of debt that can’t possibly keep up with the increasing rate of climate destruction.