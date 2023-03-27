After Shooting – Brave Woman Pops Fox Bubble March 27, 2023

Crank what this lady is saying up up to eleven and pump it directly into the ears of every NRA bought and sold Republican.pic.twitter.com/W7MpVZLD0K — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) March 27, 2023

I was just putting together a post based on the recent revelations of smoking gun text and recorded evidence of Fox News’ deliberate fabrication of fact.

Following today’s shooting in Nashville, a Fox camera lingered too long on a woman who was tragically, well prepared to meet the moment. It’s another in a series of moments in which the Fox News Unreality Field has broken down, if only for a few moments.

The reason it come up is because I wanted to draw the connection again, of the case of the Winter Storm Uri Blackout in Texas of Valentine’s Day 2021, (first video) comparing local Texas media and expert reporting vs (second video) how the same situation was reported by Fox.

First, the reality.

Now, the Foxi-verse.

The Hill:

Roughly one in five Fox News viewers trust the network less after the defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems revealed text messages and emails from top figures at the network expressing doubt about former President Trump’s false claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election, according to a new poll. A survey conducted by Maru Group for Variety Intelligence Platform found that 21 percent of Fox News viewers over 18 trust Fox News less after the revelations, which including text messages from prominent Fox News hosts and executives as well as testimony from Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch. Still, 45 percent say they continue to trust the network. Eleven percent say they didn’t trust it before and continue not to, while 23 percent said they have no opinion.

Asked whether the lawsuit’s revelations have impacted their belief in the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, 13 percent of Fox News viewers say their minds were changed and that they now do not believe the 2020 election was stolen. Fifty percent said the revelations had no effect and that they still believe the election was stolen.



Drag queens are the problem we need to focus on https://t.co/K8l1x9errG — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) March 27, 2023

