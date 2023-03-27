After Shooting – Brave Woman Pops Fox Bubble
March 27, 2023
I was just putting together a post based on the recent revelations of smoking gun text and recorded evidence of Fox News’ deliberate fabrication of fact.
Following today’s shooting in Nashville, a Fox camera lingered too long on a woman who was tragically, well prepared to meet the moment. It’s another in a series of moments in which the Fox News Unreality Field has broken down, if only for a few moments.
The reason it come up is because I wanted to draw the connection again, of the case of the Winter Storm Uri Blackout in Texas of Valentine’s Day 2021, (first video) comparing local Texas media and expert reporting vs (second video) how the same situation was reported by Fox.
First, the reality.
Now, the Foxi-verse.
Roughly one in five Fox News viewers trust the network less after the defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems revealed text messages and emails from top figures at the network expressing doubt about former President Trump’s false claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election, according to a new poll.
A survey conducted by Maru Group for Variety Intelligence Platform found that 21 percent of Fox News viewers over 18 trust Fox News less after the revelations, which including text messages from prominent Fox News hosts and executives as well as testimony from Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch.
Still, 45 percent say they continue to trust the network. Eleven percent say they didn’t trust it before and continue not to, while 23 percent said they have no opinion.
Asked whether the lawsuit’s revelations have impacted their belief in the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, 13 percent of Fox News viewers say their minds were changed and that they now do not believe the 2020 election was stolen. Fifty percent said the revelations had no effect and that they still believe the election was stolen.
March 27, 2023 at 1:32 pm
Fox: “Yes, we are tired of this.” Probably followed by some form of ‘but’.
The essential problem in the States is easy access to guns combined with a rising number of individual mental health problems. A + B does equal C.
Both issues have to be addressed in some form, but both are continuously blocked by Republicans (and Republicans in the courts), who won’t accept even minimal checks on gun access or funds for health services. Even Trump’s lamewad bump stock ban, which was clearly a case of ‘do as little as possible but make it seem like you are doing something’ is currently blocked:
https://www.npr.org/2023/01/07/1147698112/bump-stocks-ban-struck-down-court
Mental health:
https://www.chalkbeat.org/2022/12/9/23500869/student-mental-health-republican-politics-parents-rights
“In Congress, some Republican lawmakers are working on a bipartisan youth mental health bill and a few voted for a major school safety and mental health act. But the vast majority voted against the act and another recent mental health bill. At the state level, some Republican legislators and governors have quietly supported school mental health services. But others have loudly called for bans on social-emotional learning and new restrictions on school counselors.”
March 27, 2023 at 2:32 pm
I keep going back to The Onion headline:
‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens