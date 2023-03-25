This is Fine

March 25, 2023

Any body know the back story on the video above?
Advertisement
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “This is Fine”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    March 25, 2023 at 9:28 pm

    It’s in Paris.
    I think it’s related to the recent protests about Macron raising the retirement age for blue-collar workers (not people who fly desks, but who are on their feet all day).

    [Macron’s position is that France doesn’t have the demographics for a smaller younger generation to support the earlier retirement for the older generations. This wouldn’t be an issue where young immigrants can be used to back-fill the labor force.]

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: