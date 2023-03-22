Should Corporations Plan for Climate Impacts? Biden Veto Sparks Debate

I posted the other day on the exposure of mortgage lenders to climate risk, something climate deniers are desperate to hold at bay. Another example that what right wingers call “Woke” is simply acknowledging reality.

Reuters:

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday rejected a Republican proposal to prevent pension fund managers from basing investment decisions on factors like climate change, in the first veto of his presidency.

“I just signed this veto because the legislation passed by the Congress would put at risk the retirement savings of individuals across the country,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.

The bill cleared Congress on March 1, when the Senate voted 50-46 to adopt a measure to overturn a Labor Department rule making it easier for fund managers to consider environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, issues for investments and shareholder rights decisions, such as through proxy voting.

Below, further discussion on CNBC, with Vivek Ramaswamy, who apparently thinks this issue will vault him into the top tiers of Presidential candidates. Mr Ramaswamy has, tellingly, endeared himself to the right by expressing outrage that former President Trump might be held accountable for tax fraud, or, presumably, for shooting someone on Fifth Avenue, or anything else.