Ukraine Building Security with Wind, Solar

Washington Post:

The Ukrainian energy company DTEK on Friday hit a milestone in the war-torn nation’s audacious bid to remake its energy economy and become a clean power hub for Europe. It announced a dozen turbines had been built and brought online under some of the most challenging conditions anywhere in the world, just 60 miles from the front lines of the war with Russia.

The project in the Mykolaiv region is now helping generate electricity for the area’s beleaguered residents and the broader power grid. The plan is for it to ultimately grow to several dozen turbines, creating enough energy to power as many as a half-million homes.

“When the war started and the focus was on how are we going to survive, we did not know what we would do with this huge construction project,” said Oleksandr Selyshchev, CEO of DTEK Renewables. “Then the early wins of our army made it clear that victory was not in doubt, it was just a matter of time. So we made the decision to continue building.”

The project comes online as Ukraine tries to show its commitment to aligning with the European Union’s plan for greening the power grid. The company behind the Tiligul wind farm, located in the southern part of Ukraine, east of Odessa, was built largely on coal. It is owned by Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov, who expanded his business empire acquiring Soviet-era fossil fuel assets.

Now, DTEK’s executives are aggressively promoting a fledgling plan for Ukraine to build 30 gigawatts of clean power by 2030, half of which they say could be exported to other countries in the form of electricity or green hydrogen. The transition toward cleaner power was already underway before Russia invaded, with Ukraine’s aging coal infrastructure and depleted mines becoming obsolete and an impractical investment.

But pursuing the transition while the country and its power grid are under constant attack is a colossal challenge. Compounding the difficulty, many of Ukraine’s country’s best sites for producing renewable energy are in or near Russian occupied territory.

“When we first started discussing what to do and how to proceed, it was tough,” Selyshchev said of the Tiligul wind project. “It was a disaster. It was war.” Foreign contractors involved in the project were unable to send their workers into the war zone, meaning Ukraine needed to work with the companies to train local teams to do much of the work.

“We had to create an entirely new approach to construction,” Selyshchev said. “It was winter time. We had air raid alarms going off. It is not like we could work on a normal schedule.”

In the years leading up to the war, Ukraine, long a laggard in greening its power grid, had begun making progress. In 2009, only three percent of the country’s energy mix came from renewable sources such as solar, wind and geothermal power, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. By the end of 2020, it had jumped to more than 12 percent. Ukraine’s goal is to double that by 2035.

“In the long term, Ukraine wants to link its energy future with Europe and not Russia,” said Ben Cahill, a senior fellow in energy security and climate change at CSIS. “That means trying to move toward a role where Ukraine could provide more zero-carbon electricity and potentially export it to Europe.”