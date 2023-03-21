Michael Mann on IPCC, and Alaska Drilling Project

with Peter Sinclair
Rather than blame President Biden- lets blame the owner of the Williow project. It is Conoco who is responsible for this oil and will be responsible for the deaths of massive numbers of humans and mammals and fish and insects etc . We ain’t seen yet what a hot planet will do to all of us. Humans will be lucky to escape extinction. So thank you Conoco (and all fossil fuel mfgs) for working to kill our children and our pets.
agree. But also, don’t assume that just because a project is permitted, that it will go forward.
Big hurdles in form of citizen lawsuits and, most importantly, economic viability, are ahead for Willow Project.
Continuing to support low carbon technologies to dampen oil demand is important here.
What bunk
Emissions have to go down far faster than described.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!
March 21, 2023 at 5:00 pm
Rather than blame President Biden- lets blame the owner of the Williow project. It is Conoco who is responsible for this oil and will be responsible for the deaths of massive numbers of humans and mammals and fish and insects etc . We ain’t seen yet what a hot planet will do to all of us. Humans will be lucky to escape extinction. So thank you Conoco (and all fossil fuel mfgs) for working to kill our children and our pets.
March 21, 2023 at 7:54 pm
agree. But also, don’t assume that just because a project is permitted, that it will go forward.
Big hurdles in form of citizen lawsuits and, most importantly, economic viability, are ahead for Willow Project.
Continuing to support low carbon technologies to dampen oil demand is important here.
March 21, 2023 at 5:07 pm
What bunk
March 21, 2023 at 5:08 pm
Emissions have to go down far faster than described.