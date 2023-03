Fungi are one the six kingdoms of life. We often picture them as mushrooms, yeasts, lichen — or sometimes even athlete’s foot. They appear like plants but don’t make their own food. They can gain energy and nutrients by feeding on living hosts, decomposing dead organic matter or by living harmlessly with other organisms.

They may seem like a minor nuisance to the average healthy human, but the kingdom attacks insects and plants in horrifying ways. One type of fungus, for example, eats away at a cicada’s butt and manipulates its wings to attract mates, spreading the fungus like a STD. The particular fungus that inspired the video game and show, called cordyceps — sometimes referred to as the zombie-ant fungus — causes insects to perch on a branch until the fungus bursts out of its body and releases spores.

People, however, generally don’t experience such graphic, mind-bending encounters with fungi (we’ll discuss LSD and magic mushrooms later). Most fungi don’t infect people because they can’t withstand our warm body temperature or immune system. Between 1.5 to 5 million fungus species may exist in the world, but only a few hundred can make people sick — mostly immunocompromised people, who don’t have a full-strength immune system to fight them off.

In the opening scene of “The Last of Us,” fictional epidemiologist Dr. Neuman challenges these long accepted behaviors of fungi — what if a fungus, say the zombie-ant fungus, could adapt to warmer temperatures and grow in seemingly healthy people? Cue the eerie theme music.

Fungi have been afflicting plants, reptiles and other organisms for millennia. When a giant asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago, infectious-disease researcher Arturo Casadevall thinks it was a fungal bloom that partly contributed to the decline of reptiles and plants. The post-calamity environment — with loads of decaying vegetation, darkness and global cooling — likely favored the growth of fungus, which helped wipe out coldblooded animals. Small mammals, who were able to regulate their body temperature, were able to better fend off fungal diseases.

Yet over the past few years, Casadevall has been investigating how climate change could bring new fungal infections to mammals, including people.

“Fungi will adapt to warmer climates by developing greater heat tolerance,” said Casadevall, who is a microbiologist specializing in fungal diseases at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “Some will then be able to grow at human temperatures and cause new fungal diseases that we have not seen before.”

For instance, Hughes explains, some fungi could adapt by altering the expression of different proteins that allow them to withstand higher heat. A fungus could also increase their melanin, which would allow them to withstand hotter, drier climates.

“It’s either you adapt to the changing climate, or you go extinct,” said Hughes, who is a professor of global food security at Penn State.

–

Indeed.