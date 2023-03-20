Shock and Awe Just as Shocking Today as 20 Years Ago
March 20, 2023
What I hope you’ll do is just refresh your memory for a few seconds of some footage from the first US attacks on Iraq, 20 years ago.
Then, if you can, and I really hope you will, listen to NPR’s short collection below, of eye witness reminiscences of the war.
Twenty years have passed since the U.S. invaded Iraq. Four people who witnessed it firsthand share their impressions.
And remember that the people who brought you shock and awe, and Weapons of Mass destruction, haven’t been slacking, and are just as committed to bringing you climate change.