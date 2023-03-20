Shock and Awe Just as Shocking Today as 20 Years Ago March 20, 2023

What I hope you’ll do is just refresh your memory for a few seconds of some footage from the first US attacks on Iraq, 20 years ago.

Then, if you can, and I really hope you will, listen to NPR’s short collection below, of eye witness reminiscences of the war.

NPR:

And remember that the people who brought you shock and awe, and Weapons of Mass destruction, haven’t been slacking, and are just as committed to bringing you climate change.