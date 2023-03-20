IPCC Climate Update: No Surprises

Above, former climate denier Penn Gillette explains why it’s Al Gore’s fault that he shilled for the fossil fuel industry for a decade, adding further weight to my contention that the biggest contributing factor to climate denial is a history of poor toilet training.

Today, new summary released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

In 2018, IPCC highlighted the unprecedented scale of the challenge required to keep warming to 1.5°C. Five years later, that challenge has become even greater due to a continued increase in greenhouse gas emissions. The pace and scale of what has been done so far, and current plans, are insufficient to tackle climate change.

More than a century of burning fossil fuels as well as unequal and unsustainable energy and land use has led to global warming of 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels. This has resulted in more frequent and more intense extreme weather events that have caused increasingly dangerous impacts on nature and people in every region of the world.

Every increment of warming results in rapidly escalating hazards. More intense heatwaves, heavier rainfall and other weather extremes further increase risks for human health and ecosystems. In every region, people are dying from extreme heat. Climate-driven food and water insecurity is expected to increase with increased warming. When the risks combine with other adverse events, such as pandemics or conflicts, they become even more difficult to manage.

Summary for Policy Makers (SPM) here:



Nice video summary from YouTuber Climate Adam below – 5 minutes.