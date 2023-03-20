In Australia, Warm Temps, Flooding, Make for Massive Fish Kill March 20, 2023

Runoff from floods combined with high temperatures to suck oxygen out of a river in the Australian outback.

Extreme Temperatures Around the World:

Endless heat wave in Australia with records broken every day. 4 more monthly records today fell (2 of highest min. and 2 of highest max.) with the highest in the country today being 43.4C at Telfer. Tomorrow and day after tomorrow temperatures will be similar with some more 43C.

New South Wales Department of Primary Industries

These fish deaths are related to low oxygen levels in the water (hypoxia) as flood waters recede. Significant volumes of fish including Carp and Bony Herring, nutrients and organic matter from the floodplain are being concentrated back into the river channel. The current hot weather in the region is also exacerbating hypoxia, as warmer water holds less oxygen than cold water, and fish have higher oxygen needs at warmer temperatures.:

