Music Break: John Trudell – Bombs Over Baghdad

March 19, 2023

On this day, 20 Years ago.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Music Break: John Trudell – Bombs Over Baghdad”

  1. Gingerbaker Says:

    March 19, 2023 at 1:17 pm

    That was good!

    In the same vein:

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: